PM Shehbaz Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On 77th Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, paid tribute to his unparalleled leadership and selfless struggle for the creation of Pakistan.
The Prime Minister said the entire nation salutes Quaid-e-Azam’s political vision and statesmanship, which led to the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent despite immense challenges, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Highlighting Quaid’s commitment to protecting the political, religious, economic, and cultural rights of Muslims, the prime minister noted that Jinnah’s struggle bore fruit in the form of Pakistan, the world’s first Islamic ideological state.
Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that despite the daunting challenges of Partition, including mass migration, resource scarcity, and administrative hurdles, Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundations of a strong Pakistan and instilled in the people the courage and confidence to move forward.
He reaffirmed that Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan rooted in fundamental principles of religious freedom, equal rights, democracy, justice, and protection of minorities. “Within Quaid’s political legacy lies the secret to Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and welfare,” he remarked.
Calling for renewed national resolve, the Prime Minister urged the people of Pakistan to follow Quaid’s guiding principles of faith, unity, and discipline. “Making Pakistan a developed nation and a true Islamic welfare state requires collective national effort. It is also our responsibility to pass on Quaid’s teachings and vision to future generations,” he stressed.
Concluding his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed for the elevation of Quaid-e-Azam’s soul in the hereafter and for the strength of the Pakistani nation to remain steadfast on the path he had laid down.
