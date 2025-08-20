- Home
PM Shehbaz Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism, Reaffirms Pakistan’s Resolve To Eradicate Extremism
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and survivors of terrorism, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to defeating the menace in all its forms.
In his message on the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the Prime Minister said Pakistan stood in solidarity with victims of terrorism across the globe, noting that this solidarity reflects the nation’s deepest sentiments. He stressed that Pakistan is among the countries that have paid the heaviest price in the fight against terrorism, sacrificing over 90,000 precious lives while suffering massive economic losses.
“From our armed forces and law enforcement agencies to ordinary citizens of every age, Pakistan has fought terrorism from the front lines with unmatched courage, determination, and resilience,” Shehbaz Sharif remarked. “Terrorism could not weaken our national spirit, nor diminish our resolve for peace and prosperity.”
The Prime Minister recalled that every city, street, market, and school in Pakistan bears testimony to the scars of terrorism, yet the nation also holds its head high with pride over countless stories of bravery and sacrifice.
He underlined that Pakistan’s youth are being nurtured with a strong resolve to safeguard the country’s security and uphold its values.
Highlighting Pakistan’s counterterrorism successes, the Prime Minister pointed to major military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fasaad, and numerous intelligence-based actions that crushed terrorist networks. He lauded the professionalism of the country’s civil and military intelligence agencies, which have thwarted countless terrorist plots and saved countless lives.
“The National Action Plan (NAP) embodies our comprehensive strategy against terrorism, combining ground operations with ideological, administrative, institutional, and narrative-based measures against extremism,” he said.
Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that unity, harmony, and collective resolve remain Pakistan’s greatest strength in overcoming terrorism. “As a nation, we salute the victims, their families, and our security institutions. National solidarity against terrorism is the guarantee of peace, stability, prosperity, and a bright future for Pakistan,” he concluded.
