Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism, Reaffirms Pakistan’s Resolve To Eradicate Extremism

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to victims of terrorism, reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate extremism

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and survivors of terrorism, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to defeating the menace in all its forms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and survivors of terrorism, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to defeating the menace in all its forms.

In his message on the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the Prime Minister said Pakistan stood in solidarity with victims of terrorism across the globe, noting that this solidarity reflects the nation’s deepest sentiments. He stressed that Pakistan is among the countries that have paid the heaviest price in the fight against terrorism, sacrificing over 90,000 precious lives while suffering massive economic losses.

“From our armed forces and law enforcement agencies to ordinary citizens of every age, Pakistan has fought terrorism from the front lines with unmatched courage, determination, and resilience,” Shehbaz Sharif remarked. “Terrorism could not weaken our national spirit, nor diminish our resolve for peace and prosperity.”

The Prime Minister recalled that every city, street, market, and school in Pakistan bears testimony to the scars of terrorism, yet the nation also holds its head high with pride over countless stories of bravery and sacrifice.

He underlined that Pakistan’s youth are being nurtured with a strong resolve to safeguard the country’s security and uphold its values.

Highlighting Pakistan’s counterterrorism successes, the Prime Minister pointed to major military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fasaad, and numerous intelligence-based actions that crushed terrorist networks. He lauded the professionalism of the country’s civil and military intelligence agencies, which have thwarted countless terrorist plots and saved countless lives.

“The National Action Plan (NAP) embodies our comprehensive strategy against terrorism, combining ground operations with ideological, administrative, institutional, and narrative-based measures against extremism,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that unity, harmony, and collective resolve remain Pakistan’s greatest strength in overcoming terrorism. “As a nation, we salute the victims, their families, and our security institutions. National solidarity against terrorism is the guarantee of peace, stability, prosperity, and a bright future for Pakistan,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has ..

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..

9 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will b ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..

10 minutes ago
 UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

25 minutes ago
 Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

7 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sana ..

PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah

7 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

28 minutes ago
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

40 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

28 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

28 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

28 minutes ago
 1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

28 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan