PM Shehbaz Performs Umrah, Prays For Country’s Prosperity
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
The latest reports say that the doors of Baitullah were specially opened for the Prime Minister and his delegation.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, performed Umrah on Monday (today).
The Prime Minister offered Nawafil at Masjid-al Haram.
Doors of Baitullah were specially opened for the Prime Minister and his delegation.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
He also prayed for the Muslims around the world, especially the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
