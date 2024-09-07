PM Shehbaz Praises Security Forces For Successful Operation In Kalat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the bravery of the officials and officers of security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists in Kalat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the bravery of the officials and officers of security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists in Kalat.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister praised the officers and personnel of the security forces in Kalat for their exceptional bravery and professionalism in sending the terrorists who targeted innocent citizens straight to hell.
The prime minister pledged that Pakistan will continue its fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated. He also expressed that the entire nation, including himself, takes great pride in the courageous officers and soldiers of the security forces involved in this battle.
Recent Stories
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs2 minutes ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed2 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’2 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day6 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported3 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children3 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah3 minutes ago