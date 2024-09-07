Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Praises Security Forces For Successful Operation In Kalat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

PM Shehbaz praises security forces for successful operation in Kalat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the bravery of the officials and officers of security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists in Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the bravery of the officials and officers of security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists in Kalat.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister praised the officers and personnel of the security forces in Kalat for their exceptional bravery and professionalism in sending the terrorists who targeted innocent citizens straight to hell.

The prime minister pledged that Pakistan will continue its fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated. He also expressed that the entire nation, including himself, takes great pride in the courageous officers and soldiers of the security forces involved in this battle.

