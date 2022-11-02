UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz, Premier Li Agree On CPEC's Expansion, Projects' Early Completion

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang here wherein the two sides agreed to expand the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides ensuring the early completion of the CPEC projects.

The meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People as the prime minister was on a maiden two-day official visit to China, along with a high-level delegation.

On his arrival at the venue, the prime minister was warmly received and also given the guard of honour.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral matters as well as ways to strengthen mutual cooperation.

The two sides also held delegation-level talks headed by the respective two leaders.

Earlier, the prime minister also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in which the latter assured China's continued support for Pakistan's sustainable economic and strategic projects including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) rail track and announced an additional assistance package of RMB 500 million for the country's flood relief efforts.

