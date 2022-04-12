UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Presented Guard Of Honour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PM Shehbaz presented guard of honour

Shehbaz Sharif has inspected the guard of honour and takwn the salute.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took oath as the country's 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan last night, was presented a guard of honour on his arrival at PM House in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also met with the staff of the PM House.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated people on peaceful transition of power.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was a matter of pride that all their institutions respected Constitution as guiding principle.

The Prime Minister said if stock market and strengthening Currency was any indication, the journey towards our goals had already started.

He said they also look forward to keep building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace.

Shehbaz Sharif said their focus was on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis by tackling high inflation and kick-starting the stagnant economy.

