PM Shehbaz, President Biden Exchange Good Wishes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:15 PM

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meet during reception

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session.

The US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other.

The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.

