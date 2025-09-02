PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Putin invites Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia in November this year, says Russia seeks to further strengthen its bilateral ties with Pakistan

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, where both leaders discussed the enhancement of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in various sectors, with an emphasis on mutual development and prosperity in the region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif expressed that Pakistan respects Russia's relations with India, but emphasized that Pakistan is keen to build a strong relationship with Russia, one that would be pivotal for the region's development and overall prosperity.

He further stated that Pakistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia, particularly in the fields of trade and other areas of mutual interest.

In response, President Putin invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia in November, stating that Russia seeks to further strengthen its bilateral ties with Pakistan. He also expressed his condolences regarding the devastating floods in Pakistan, which have caused significant losses.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for deeper ties and collaboration between the two nations, signaling a renewed commitment to advancing their diplomatic and economic relationship.