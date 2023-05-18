PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at Mand-Pishin border crossing point today.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said this would be one of the six border markets to be constructed along Pak-Iran border.

The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.

It would also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.