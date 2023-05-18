PM Shehbaz, President Raisi To Inaugurate Border Market, Transmission Line Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM
The Foreign Office said this would be one of the six border markets to be constructed along Pak-Iran border.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at Mand-Pishin border crossing point today.
The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.
The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.
It would also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.