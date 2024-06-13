PM Shehbaz proposes committee to resolve political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wherein he proposed the formation of a committee to collaboratively address the prevailing political issues.

The prime minister suggested this while visiting Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s residence to inquire after his well-being.

Maulana Fazl welcomed the prime minister, who appreciated the JUI-F chief’s religious services and his continuous support to peaceful struggle for protection of democratic values.