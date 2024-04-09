PM Shehbaz, Qatari Amir exchange Eid greetings; discuss bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely working with Qatar in all areas of common interest. He reiterated his government's commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Amir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan who assured that he was keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Both leaders renewed their commitment to work closely with each other and further broaden the cooperation in all mutually beneficial fields.

Last year marked the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.