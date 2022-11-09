PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm arrived in London on private visit.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London on a private visit after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt.

The Prime Minister will stay at his son’s residence in London.

During his stay, the premier will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting is likely to discuss the country’s overall political situation.

PML-N supremo will reportedly direct the premier over some crucial matters. Earlier, the ruling coalition dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections, saying only the coalition parties will decide when to hold elections in the country.

Earlier, PM while addressing the COP27 summit sensitised the international community on the plight of flood-hit Pakistan, saying the country needed additional funding, not debts, to rebuild a resilient and adaptive infrastructure.

The PM said, “We have to fight and rebuild a resilient and adaptive infrastructure which can only be done through additional funding, not loans and debt as the financing is widening by the day.”

He asked the international gathering that climate change-induced catastrophic flooding in Pakistan had impacted 33 million people -the size of three European countries – with more than half being women and children.