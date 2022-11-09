UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Reaches London To Meet Nawaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 03:06 PM

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

The Prime Minister after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm arrived in London on private visit.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London on a private visit after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt.

The Prime Minister will stay at his son’s residence in London.

During his stay, the premier will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting is likely to discuss the country’s overall political situation.

PML-N supremo will reportedly direct the premier over some crucial matters. Earlier, the ruling coalition dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections, saying only the coalition parties will decide when to hold elections in the country.

Earlier, PM while addressing the COP27 summit sensitised the international community on the plight of flood-hit Pakistan, saying the country needed additional funding, not debts, to rebuild a resilient and adaptive infrastructure.

The PM said, “We have to fight and rebuild a resilient and adaptive infrastructure which can only be done through additional funding, not loans and debt as the financing is widening by the day.”

He asked the international gathering that climate change-induced catastrophic flooding in Pakistan had impacted 33 million people -the size of three European countries – with more than half being women and children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Egypt Visit London Women Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand set 153-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand set 153-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.