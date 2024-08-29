PM Shehbaz Reaches Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Quetta for a one-day visit.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, and Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied the Prime Minister.
Upon arrival at Quetta Airport, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Abdul Rehman Khetran, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police, and other senior government officials.
During his visit to Quetta, he will chair a high-level meeting on overall law and order.
APP/ask.
