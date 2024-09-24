PM Shehbaz Reaches UN To Attend UNGA Inaugural Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached the United Nations headquarters to attend the inaugural session of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram accompanied the PM.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country : PMD2 minutes ago
-
ISSI organizes book launch of Dr Junaid's “CHINA LEADS”2 minutes ago
-
BISP signs agreements with WHO, UNICEF under Benazir Nashonuma initiative2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Medical University announces MD CAT 2024 Results12 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK attempt to mislead int'l opinion on Kashmir: Altaf Wani12 minutes ago
-
All Teachers Association delegation called on Governor Kundi, assures fully support12 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 11 shopkeepers on violating official price list22 minutes ago
-
SAU-ORIC hosts field workshop on banana export22 minutes ago
-
Suspect of double murder arrested22 minutes ago
-
CM orders swift completion of formalities for PERA establishment22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs traffic coordination committee meeting32 minutes ago