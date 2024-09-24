PM Shehbaz reaches UN to attend UNGA inaugural session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached the United Nations headquarters to attend the inaugural session of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram accompanied the PM.