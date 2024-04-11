Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Receives Eid Phone Call From Kuwaiti Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 10:30 AM

PM Shehbaz receives Eid phone call from Kuwaiti Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

During their conversation, the prime minister thanked the leadership of Kuwait for their messages of felicitations on his re-election.

He recalled the historically cordial and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with a view to securing mutual benefit for the peoples of both countries.

In this regard, the prime minister emphasized the need to enhance economic and trade ties between the two countries and assured the Kuwaiti side that the successful and timely implementation of the agreements and MoUs signed by the two sides last year would be ensured.

In addition to exchanging Eid wishes, both leaders also prayed for peace and prosperity of their two nations, unity among the ranks of the Ummah, and, most importantly, for an end to Israeli atrocities against the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

The Kuwaiti prime minister conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan and reaffirmed the Government of Kuwait’s desire to strengthen and deepen its cooperative partnership with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Gaza Kuwait Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

1 day ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

1 day ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

1 day ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

1 day ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

1 day ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan