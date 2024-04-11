PM Shehbaz Receives Eid Phone Call From Kuwaiti Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
During their conversation, the prime minister thanked the leadership of Kuwait for their messages of felicitations on his re-election.
He recalled the historically cordial and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with a view to securing mutual benefit for the peoples of both countries.
In this regard, the prime minister emphasized the need to enhance economic and trade ties between the two countries and assured the Kuwaiti side that the successful and timely implementation of the agreements and MoUs signed by the two sides last year would be ensured.
In addition to exchanging Eid wishes, both leaders also prayed for peace and prosperity of their two nations, unity among the ranks of the Ummah, and, most importantly, for an end to Israeli atrocities against the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.
The Kuwaiti prime minister conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan and reaffirmed the Government of Kuwait’s desire to strengthen and deepen its cooperative partnership with Pakistan.
