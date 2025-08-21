PM Shehbaz receives solidarity letter from UK PM amid monsoon devastation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday expressed deep condolences and solidarity with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan following the recent monsoon rains and ensuing floods that have caused significant loss of life and property across the country.

In his letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the British Prime Minister conveyed his sorrow over the human and financial losses, stating: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the people of Pakistan on the tragic loss of lives caused by the recent monsoon-related disasters."

Sir Keir Starmer underscored that both the British government and its people are deeply saddened by the widespread devastation brought by the extreme weather events.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote, noting that the disaster is particularly distressing for many British families with ties to Pakistan.

Highlighting the shared concern within the UK, he added: "The entire British public stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time."

He also paid tribute to emergency responders and volunteers in Pakistan who, despite severe challenges, continue to assist affected communities.

"I commend the emergency response teams and volunteers who are helping people under such difficult conditions," the letter read.

Prime Minister Starmer appreciated the ongoing collaboration between the UK and Pakistan and reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to assist in the recovery and rebuilding phases.

"It is reassuring that the UK government has already extended support, and we stand ready to provide further assistance in Pakistan’s recovery and reconstruction efforts," he assured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the message of solidarity and thanked the UK for its continued support during times of national crisis.