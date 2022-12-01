(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's desire for a peaceful Afghanistan and said it will continue to extend all possible support to the Afghan people in this regard.

He was talking to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday and briefed him about her recent visit to Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister underscored that the international community should play its role to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

Hina Rabbani Khar visited Pakistan and held meetings with the Taliban government authorities in Afghanistan.