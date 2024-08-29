PM Shehbaz Reiterates Unwavering Resolve To Root Out Terrorism From Country
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated the unwavering resolve of the government to root out the menace of terrorism from the country through collective efforts.
"The entire nation is grieved over the recent tragic incident occurred in Balochistan. The Khawarij (terrorists) who shed the blood of innocent people will be crushed through joint efforts of the nation and the valiant forces of Pakistan," he said while addressing a high-level Apex Committee meeting at the CM Secretariat.
Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Corps Commander Balochistan, and senior officers attended the meeting.
Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his profound grief over the loss of precious lives in a terrorist incident in Balochistan that took place on August 26, terming it an "extremely tragic and barbaric incident" that grieved the whole nation.
"The entire nation is saddened by this horrific incident, but we make it clear that with firm determination, and unwavering resolve, we will eliminate terrorism from the country," he said and vowed to remove all obstacles impeding the progress and prosperity of the country.
He reiterated the government's determination to crush those involved in the ghastly bloodshed and added that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be squandered.
Reposing his trust in the professional capabilities of the armed and civilian forces, he said the terrorism would be eliminated in toto through the support of Army Chief and mutual cooperation between federal government and the leadership of Balochistan.
