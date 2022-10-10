UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Remarks Another Lifelong Demonstration Of China-Pakistan Friendship: Beijing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning says facts have repeatedly proved that China and Pakistan are true friends of adversity and good brothers of joys and sorrows.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) China has appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif' for his deep gratitude to the Communist Party of China , the Chinese Government and the Chinese People's Liberation Army for assistance in the wake of floods in Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said the relevant statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz is another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship.

She said, in the wake of the floods in Pakistan, China responded immediately and promptly.

The spokesperson said facts have repeatedly proved that China and Pakistan are true friends of adversity and good brothers of joys and sorrows.

