Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday, referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of SCO Heads of State summit in Samarkand, said Pakistan's standing was being restored in the world.

The minister shared the pictures of prime minister with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on her Twitter handle.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif with President Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin at the #SCO2022 in Uzbekistan. Restoring Pakistan's standing in the world. Alhamdulillah #PakPMatSCO", the minister said in a tweet.

