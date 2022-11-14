UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Returns Pakistan After Extended Stay In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 11:35 AM

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

The Prime Minister who was on private visit to London held several rounds of talks with PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif and others to discuss political situation and appointment of army chief.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reached Islamabad after visiting his elder brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was in London on a private visit from Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Pakistan via a private airline flight from UK’s Heathrow Airport.

He landed at the airport amid special protocol.

PM Sharif who was set to leave for Pakistan had extended his stay in London for one more day.

During his stay in London, the premier held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

It was the third trip of PM Shehbaz to London since he assumed the charge of the country's top office in April.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had confirmed on Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The Defense Minister also reacted to the speculations in the media about the army chief’s appointment, saying that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment, however, the decision was not taken so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Visit London April Muslim Media From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th November 2022

2 hours ago
 England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.