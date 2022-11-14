PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister who was on private visit to London held several rounds of talks with PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif and others to discuss political situation and appointment of army chief.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reached Islamabad after visiting his elder brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was in London on a private visit from Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Pakistan via a private airline flight from UK’s Heathrow Airport.

He landed at the airport amid special protocol.

PM Sharif who was set to leave for Pakistan had extended his stay in London for one more day.

During his stay in London, the premier held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

It was the third trip of PM Shehbaz to London since he assumed the charge of the country's top office in April.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had confirmed on Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The Defense Minister also reacted to the speculations in the media about the army chief’s appointment, saying that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment, however, the decision was not taken so far.