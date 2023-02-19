UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Reviews Facilities For Poor Patients At PKLI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the facilities for modern and free medical treatment to poor people at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), here.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the PM said the Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme earlier initiated by PKLI should be immediately handed over to the institute again.

He said the focus should be on reforming the system for free-of-charge treatment to poor people in the PKLI and 50 per cent of patients should be provided free treatment.

He directed that a fund should be instituted for the free-of-charge treatment of needy patients and an amount should be allocated for this purpose.

Chairman board of Governors of PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar briefed the prime minister about the performance of the institute.

It was told that work was being done to enhance the capacity of PKLI for carrying out complicated surgeries. The meeting was also apprised that at present 41 per cent of the patients were being treated without any charges, and more than 95 per cent of the patients were successfully treated.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, Mujeeeb ur Rehman Shami, and others attended the meeting.

