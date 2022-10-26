UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince Vow To Enhance Pak-Saudi Ties To New Heights

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2022 | 11:59 AM

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

The Prime Minister has thanked the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent devastating floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad to provide relief goods in flood affected areas.

RIYADH: (UrduaPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with members of his entourage, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the fraternal bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent devastating floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad to provide relief goods in flood affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed bin Salman termed the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very important for the two countries as well as for the region and the world.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the Future Investment Initiative Conference, and highlighted the importance his government attaches to enabling participation of Pakistani youth to become agent of change in the technology world.

He invited the international community to benefit from Pakistan’s trained IT professionals.

The Prime Minister underlined his government’s firm resolve to facilitate all investors coming to Pakistan.

Later in a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had an excellent meeting with Cown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

He said they agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights in line with the requirements of changing world.

Shehbaz Sharif said he told Mohammed Bin Salman that people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to his visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Technology Flood Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman All From Government

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

3 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

12 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

12 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.