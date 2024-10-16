PM Shehbaz Set To Chair 23rd Meeting Of SCO CHG Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) today being attended by leaders from the regional countries.
Being held at the Jinnah Convention Center, the meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages.
Having joined the SCO in 2017, Pakistan assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at its previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023. Prime Minister Shehbaz is the current chair of the Council.
Before the start of the proceedings, Prime Minister Shehbaz will receive the participating leaders at the venue before a group photo.
The session will formally start with the opening address of Prime Minister Shehbaz, who will also deliver concluding remarks.
The CHG meeting will also adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member states and approve the budget of the Organization.
The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China's Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Trade Minister of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Atabek, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Besides, Mongolia is participating in the summit as an Observer State being represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as a Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP, JUI-F always played role in successful constitution making: Bilawal7 hours ago
-
SCO leaders converge in Islamabad for strategic summit9 hours ago
-
Iranian minister arrives to attend 23rd SCO Summit9 hours ago
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident10 hours ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG11 hours ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO11 hours ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day11 hours ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year11 hours ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion10 hours ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP10 hours ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas10 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq10 hours ago