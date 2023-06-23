Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Approves Establishment Of HAZECO: Murtaza Abbassi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif approves establishment of HAZECO: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday said that the approval of the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a great decision to facilitate the masses of the region.

He expressed these views in a press statement after the approval of HAZECO.

The minister further said that the approval of the HAZECO also fulfills the longstanding demand of millions of consumers in the Hazara Division, which we have successfully materialized and fulfilled our promise.

Murtaza Abbassi said that the approval of the board of Directors of Hazara Electric Supply Company will be circulated through a summary from the federal cabinet.

He said that the establishment of HAZECO was approved during the tenure of the previous PML-N government, however, it was unnecessarily frozen during the PTI government.

Now the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company has been implemented to improve PESCO's performance, enhance consumer convenience and minimize load shedding, adding the minister said.

He said that the delay in the establishment of HAZECO was due to a court stay and now all hurdles have been removed and we got the approval of the company which will play its role not in the development of the region but in the country as well.

