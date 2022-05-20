PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives at CM house

(@iemziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday arrived at the Sindh Chief Minister House .

The PM was received by the provincial ministers including Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Imtiaz Shaikh and others, according to a CM house spokesman.

The prime minister attended a programme of the KCCI at the CM house.

KCCI and business Management Group organized the programme in honour of the prime minister.

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail was also present in the event.

Business Community's Zubair Moti Wala, Mohammed Idrees, AKD, Haroon Farooqui and others were present on the occasion.