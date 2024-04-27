Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In KSA To Attend WEF Special Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’, being held from April 28-29

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’, being held from April 28-29.

Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Bin Abdul Aziz, Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh Royal airport.

The prime minister was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

“The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The prime minister and the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The high level participation in the Forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalizing regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

On the margins of the main event, the prime minister and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organizations, and other prominent figures participating in the event.

About 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia will participate in the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, WEF said in a press statement. The meeting, April 28–29, will focus on new pathways to reinvigorate growth globally amid the challenges posed by an increasingly fragmented geopolitical and economic environment.

It will revolve around three themes: revitalizing global collaboration; a compact for inclusive growth; and catalyzing action on energy for development, it was added.

The event bridges the growing North-South divide, which has further widened on issues such as emerging economic policies, the energy transition, and geopolitical shocks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Foreign Office Governor Business Ishaq Dar Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman April Event From Government Airport

Recent Stories

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

3 minutes ago
 Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma ..

Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

8 minutes ago
 JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on ..

JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 yea ..

Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly

3 minutes ago
 Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground s ..

Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground situation by staging election d ..

3 minutes ago
Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Su ..

Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Sub Campus Mastung

3 minutes ago
 CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recov ..

CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recovered 1,5 Kgs Ice

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for t ..

Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for three-day Hinglaj Mata Festival

3 minutes ago
 Chinese market as key to electrification: Global a ..

Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives

3 minutes ago
 Four stolen motorcycles recovered

Four stolen motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A result

Football: Italian Serie A result

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan