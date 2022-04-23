UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 01:13 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived here on his maiden visit to the province after assuming the office of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo while acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, chief secretary Balochistan and Inspector General of Police were also present, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood and Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the chief minister secretariat.

Earlier, while onboard, the prime minister also received a briefing on the development of Balochistan.

