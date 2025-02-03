Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Quetta On A One-day Visit

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on a one-day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, National Assembly Member Jamal Shah Kakar, and other officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

Upon arrival at Quetta Airport, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by the Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Abdul Rehman Khetran, Inspector General of Police Balochistan, and other senior government officials.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Mohammad Sadiq Umrani, Provincial Minister for Health Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Provincial Minister for education Raheela Durrani, Senator Agha Shah Zaib Khan Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Barkat Ali Rind, Provincial Minister Asim Kurd Gillo, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will inquire about the health condition of the security forces' personnel who were injured while bravely fighting against terrorists in a recent operation in Kalat, the CM's Secretariat said.

The Prime Minister will also meet with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and the provincial leadership, where a briefing on law and order will be provided.

