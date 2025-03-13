PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Quetta On A One-day Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit on Thursday.
Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Nawabzada Mir Khalid Magsi and other officials accompanied the prime minister.
Upon arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister was received by Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police Balochistan, and other senior government officials.
During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation, where he will be briefed on the current law and order situation in Balochistan, including the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on a one-day visit6 minutes ago
-
Social, political, freedom-loving quarter in IIOJK call for lifting of ban on AAC, Ittehad Ul Musli ..16 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on "Care Economy & Its Relevance to Pakistani Women's Lives"16 minutes ago
-
IFA discards 652kg of food, fines Rs. 748,000 in 10-day Ramazan crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Authorities sets ambitious education goals in Nowshera Virkan16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Satellite town market, reviews renovation work36 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends security forces for successful operation in Jaffar Express46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 72,422 cusecs water46 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq suspends routine business of NA, initiates debate on Jaffar Express attack1 hour ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing ban on Kashmiri outfits - AAC, IM in IIOJ&K1 hour ago
-
Police apprehend two persons, recover liquor2 hours ago
-
PFA discards three maunds red chilies2 hours ago