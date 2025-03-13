PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on a one-day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Nawabzada Mir Khalid Magsi and other officials accompanied the prime minister.

Upon arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister was received by Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police Balochistan, and other senior government officials.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation, where he will be briefed on the current law and order situation in Balochistan, including the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.