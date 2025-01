PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here in Karachi on a day long visit on Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and top government officials welcomed the prime minister upon his arrival here at Faisal Air base.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik are also accompanying the prime minister.