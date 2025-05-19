PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives Karachi On Day Long Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Monday on a one-day visit.
Federal Minister for education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui received the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Karachi.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Pakistan Navy dockyard.
The Prime Minister will meet the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy.
PM will address and pay tribute to the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy who protected Pakistan's maritime borders and maritime waters during the "Marka e Haq".
Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying the Prime Minister.
