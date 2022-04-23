UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Assures Full Support For Peace In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 02:38 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif assures full support for peace in Balochistan

Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured his full support for peace and stability in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured his full support for peace and stability in Balochistan.

Chairing a law and order meeting held at CM Secretariat Balochistan, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over law and order situation in the province .

" Federal government will provide its all-out support to Balochistan for durable peace and stability," he said.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey , Chief Miniser Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, BNP Chief, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan Hasham Ghilzai, Inspector General Balochistan Mohsin Hassan But attended the meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about the law and order situation of the province and steps taken by the provincial government in that regard.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Law And Order Akhtar Mengal Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra becomes top trend as police fail to reco ..

Dua Zahra becomes top trend as police fail to recover missing teenage girl

1 minute ago
 Three POs arrested

Three POs arrested

29 seconds ago
 Chinese satellite ground stations receive atmosphe ..

Chinese satellite ground stations receive atmospheric data

32 seconds ago
 Kids museum in L.A. kicks off activities celebrati ..

Kids museum in L.A. kicks off activities celebrating Earth Day

34 seconds ago
 One killed after 5.6-magnitude quake hits BiH

One killed after 5.6-magnitude quake hits BiH

35 seconds ago
 China's cargo, container throughput rises in Q1

China's cargo, container throughput rises in Q1

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.