PM Shehbaz Sharif calls urgent meeting of economic experts

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of economic experts to discuss the current financial challenges being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of economic experts to discuss the current financial challenges being faced by the country.

To be chaired by PM Sharif, the meeting will be attended by prominent economists and deliberate upon the ways and means to find a solution for county's financial stability.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the data of national balance-sheet and fiscal deficits.

Important decisions will be taken in line with the recommendations of the experts.