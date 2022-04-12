UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Urgent Meeting Of Economic Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 01:45 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls urgent meeting of economic experts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of economic experts to discuss the current financial challenges being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of economic experts to discuss the current financial challenges being faced by the country.

To be chaired by PM Sharif, the meeting will be attended by prominent economists and deliberate upon the ways and means to find a solution for county's financial stability.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the data of national balance-sheet and fiscal deficits.

Important decisions will be taken in line with the recommendations of the experts.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his positio ..

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his position as PCB Chairman

1 minute ago
 Govt employees, pensioners welcome PM's announceme ..

Govt employees, pensioners welcome PM's announcement of increasing salaries, pen ..

51 seconds ago
 PFA raids counterfeit drinks factory

PFA raids counterfeit drinks factory

53 seconds ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

54 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19

14 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Lodges Protest Over Expulsion of 6 ..

Russian Embassy Lodges Protest Over Expulsion of 6 Russian Diplomats From France

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.