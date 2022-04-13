PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting on power, petroleum sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismael, and officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Finance, the PM Office said.

Various issues including ensuring the availability of petroleum products and overcoming load-shedding of electricity came under discussion.