PM Shehbaz Sharif Concludes Two-day Visit To Uzbekistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for Islamabad after engaging in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties during his two-day visit to Uzbekistan
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for Islamabad after engaging in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties during his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Takhitayev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, bid farewell to the prime minister at Tashkent Airport.
A smartly turned out contingent of the Uzbek Armed Forces was also present to honor the visiting dignitary and his delegation.
During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage at Uzbekistan’s Independence Monument, where he laid a floral wreath and extended his best wishes for the country’s prosperity. He also lauded Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s vision for national development.
The visit included high-level bilateral meetings, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Mirziyoyev to discuss key areas of cooperation. A delegation-level meeting followed, in which both sides agreed to expand trade volume to $2 billion and accelerate the implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project to enhance regional connectivity. Additionally, the two nations exchanged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements across multiple sectors.
Addressing a joint press conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Mirziyoyev reaffirmed the historical and fraternal ties between the two countries, emphasizing the need to further enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, and other strategic areas.
President Mirziyoyev also hosted a special luncheon in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.
