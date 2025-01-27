PM Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Demise Of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the demise of Syed Hassan Asghar, affectionately known as Guddu Shah, a longstanding member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and in-charge of the party’s Lahore office.
The prime minister prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks in the Hereafter and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.
“In this moment of grief, my thoughts and prayers, along with those of the party leadership and workers, are with the family of Syed Hassan Asghar. May Allah grant them patience and the departed eternal peace,” said the prime minister.
