Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Demise Of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the demise of Syed Hassan Asghar, affectionately known as Guddu Shah, a longstanding member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and in-charge of the party’s Lahore office.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks in the Hereafter and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

“In this moment of grief, my thoughts and prayers, along with those of the party leadership and workers, are with the family of Syed Hassan Asghar. May Allah grant them patience and the departed eternal peace,” said the prime minister.

Recent Stories

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

25 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

55 minutes ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

55 minutes ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

55 minutes ago
vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

1 hour ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

1 hour ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

1 hour ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

2 hours ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

2 hours ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan