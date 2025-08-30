PM Shehbaz Sharif Departs For China On Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Invitation
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed from Lahore to Tianjin on Saturday for his official visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and the Prime Minister’s Adviser Tariq Fatemi are accompanying him on the trip.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, where he is scheduled to address the gathering. He will present Pakistan’s stance on regional peace efforts, strengthening connectivity and promoting development for the people of the region.
He will also highlight the pressing challenges posed by climate change, including the rising frequency of natural disasters and hold meetings with global leaders attending the summit.
Following his engagements in Tianjin, the Prime Minister will proceed to Beijing to participate, on the special invitation of President Xi Jinping, in the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance victory.
During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss matters of mutual interest and further strengthening of ties.
In addition, the Prime Minister will chair the Second Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Conference, aimed at boosting trade relations and encouraging greater Chinese investment in Pakistan. He will also meet with top executives of Chinese companies to brief them on Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invite them to explore new avenues of investment in the country.
APP\skh
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for China on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation3 minutes ago
-
India’s malicious misinformation campaign against Kashmir & Pakistan unmasked: IIOJK Report1 hour ago
-
DC DI Khan reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations1 hour ago
-
Pak, China all-weather partnership anchors in trust, strategic alignment: DPM/FM Dar1 hour ago
-
Suspect arrested in Malir Police officer’s murder case12 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"12 hours ago
-
NCCIA summons four social media influencers over promotion of gambling apps12 hours ago
-
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar12 hours ago
-
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident12 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"12 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges12 hours ago