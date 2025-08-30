PM Shehbaz Sharif Departs For China On Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Invitation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed from Lahore to Tianjin on Saturday for his official visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and the Prime Minister’s Adviser Tariq Fatemi are accompanying him on the trip.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, where he is scheduled to address the gathering. He will present Pakistan’s stance on regional peace efforts, strengthening connectivity and promoting development for the people of the region.
He will also highlight the pressing challenges posed by climate change, including the rising frequency of natural disasters and hold meetings with global leaders attending the summit.
Following his engagements in Tianjin, the Prime Minister will proceed to Beijing to participate, on the special invitation of President Xi Jinping, in the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance victory.
During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss matters of mutual interest and further strengthening of ties.
In addition, the Prime Minister will chair the Second Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Conference, aimed at boosting trade relations and encouraging greater Chinese investment in Pakistan. He will also meet with top executives of Chinese companies to brief them on Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invite them to explore new avenues of investment in the country.
