UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Directs Probe Into Dadu Villages Fire; Vows Action Over Negligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 01:12 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over negligence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to hold a complete probe into the fire incident which had engulfed two villages in Dadu districts of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to hold a complete probe into the fire incident which had engulfed two villages in Dadu districts of Sindh.

The prime minister, who was presented an initial report on the tragedy, also vowed to take strict against if anyone found to have shown negligence in dispensation of the duties.

On the prime minister's directives, an amount of Rs 10 million was released for the heirs of the deceased as well as those injured in the incident.

The prime minister instructed the district government to extend all possible support till rehabilitation of the victim families.

The whole nation shared the grief of the families which had lost their dear ones, he said and called for no laxity in the treatment of the injured people.

The prime minister called upon the district administration to take solid measures to avert the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Shahbaz Sharif Fire Prime Minister Dadu All Government Million

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

11 seconds ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

13 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shan ..

14 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable as ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable asset' for country

16 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Five girls abducted from Faisalabad

Five girls abducted from Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.