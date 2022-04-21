PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to hold a complete probe into the fire incident which had engulfed two villages in Dadu districts of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to hold a complete probe into the fire incident which had engulfed two villages in Dadu districts of Sindh.

The prime minister, who was presented an initial report on the tragedy, also vowed to take strict against if anyone found to have shown negligence in dispensation of the duties.

On the prime minister's directives, an amount of Rs 10 million was released for the heirs of the deceased as well as those injured in the incident.

The prime minister instructed the district government to extend all possible support till rehabilitation of the victim families.

The whole nation shared the grief of the families which had lost their dear ones, he said and called for no laxity in the treatment of the injured people.

The prime minister called upon the district administration to take solid measures to avert the recurrence of such incidents in the future.