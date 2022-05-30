PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of official flour prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif Monday while taking notice of flour price hike, strictly directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of the commodity at the price announced by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif Monday while taking notice of flour price hike, strictly directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of the commodity at the price announced by the government.

The prime minister sought a report from the ministers as well as the ministries concerned and asked them to take punitive measures to ensure sale of the flour at the fixed price.

"No one will be allowed to fleece the masses. The availability of flour at the price announced by the government should be ensured," the prime minister directed.

He instructed the ministries of food security and industries, and the relevant departments to present a compliance report today.