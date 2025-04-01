Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Enquires After Health Of President Asif Ali Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif enquires after health of President Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday enquired after the health of President Asif Ali Zardari through telephone.

The premier prayed to the Allah Almighty for early recovery of the president, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the President Asif Ali Zardari.

