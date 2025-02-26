PM Shehbaz Sharif extends birthday greetings to President Erdogan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm birthday wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong and historic ties with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm birthday wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong and historic ties with Turkiye.

"I send warm birthday greetings to my dear brother, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

May this year bring you good health, happiness, and continued success in serving the great people of Turkiye," the prime minister wrote on his social media post on X.

He said Pakistan highly valued its strong and historic bonds with Turkiye. "Your excellency's recent visit to Pakistan has added new vigor to our enduring partnership as we look forward to further strengthening of these ties, particularly through enhanced cooperation in trade and investment," the prime minister added.