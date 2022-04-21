UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Condolence To Son Of Late MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 12:55 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolence to son of late MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his condolences to the family of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Member of National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali, who had passed away a few days ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his condolences to the family of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Member of National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali, who had passed away a few days ago.

In a telephonic call to MNA's son Immad Muhammad Ali, the prime minister said the services of late Iqbal Ali would be long remembered for the country and democracy.

Shehbaz Sharif said Iqbal Muhammad Ali was a decent, educated, and kind person.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

