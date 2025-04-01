Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Eid Greetings To AJK PM, Governors Of Punjab, GB

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and warm wishes to the leaders.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Punjab Governor and Gilgit Baltistan Governor also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the premier.

PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and expressed resolve to make collective efforts for the welfare and well-being of the people.

