PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Eid Greetings To H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Member of Bosnia & Herzegovina Presidency, H.E. Dr. Denis Becirovic and conveyed his heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him, as well as to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina and prayed for their peace, progress and prosperity. The warm sentiments were reciprocated by the Bosnian leader.
During the conversation, the Prime Minister underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to its deep-rooted, historic and fraternal relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s solidarity and steadfast support for Bosnia & Herzegovina.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening these bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.
In this regard, both leaders agreed to maintain regular dialogue and cooperation between the two sides. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Bosnian Member of Presidency to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. While accepting the invitation, the Bosnian leader also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Bosnia.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic1 minute ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area1 minute ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB2 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities12 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day32 minutes ago
-
24 injured in Larkana road accident42 minutes ago
-
NDMA to dispatch humanitarian aid for earthquake affectees in Myanmar51 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr51 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh51 minutes ago