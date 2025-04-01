Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Eid Greetings To H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Member of Bosnia & Herzegovina Presidency, H.E. Dr. Denis Becirovic and conveyed his heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him, as well as to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina and prayed for their peace, progress and prosperity. The warm sentiments were reciprocated by the Bosnian leader.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to its deep-rooted, historic and fraternal relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s solidarity and steadfast support for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening these bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

In this regard, both leaders agreed to maintain regular dialogue and cooperation between the two sides. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Bosnian Member of Presidency to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. While accepting the invitation, the Bosnian leader also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Bosnia.

