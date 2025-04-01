Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Eid Greetings To JI Ameer, ANP President

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to JI Ameer, ANP President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held telephone conversation with Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

The premier also extended warm wishes for these political leaders.

Hafiz Nameen-ur-Rehman and Aimal Wali Khan also extended Eid-ul-Fitr and warm wishes to the Prime Minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and expressed resolve to make collective efforts for the welfare and well-being of the people.

