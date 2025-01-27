Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates Lukashenko For Winning Presidential Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his heartiest congratulations to President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his seventh victory in Belarus' presidential elections.

The prime minister took to X, the social micro blogging website to felicitate the Belarusian President.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished President Lukashenko continued success for a historic 7th term in office.

"We will keep working together to realize our shared vision for stronger Pak-Belarus ties," the prime minister said.

