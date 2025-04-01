PM Shehbaz Sharif greets AJK President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him.

According to a spokesperson,President Azad Jammu and Kashmir also extended the Eid greetings and warm wishes to the premier.

PM Shahbaz Sharif expressed resolve to make collective efforts for progress and prosperity of AJK and well-being of its people.