PM Shehbaz Sharif Greets King Of Bahrain On Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa,
King of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday , and extended his warm greetings and the best wishes
to the King, the Royal Family as well as the brotherly people of Bahrain on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Highlighting the historic fraternal ties between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed
Pakistan’s strong desire to further expand the close and cordial relations with Bahrain in
all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade and investment.
He expressed his gratitude to the King and the government of Bahrain for looking after the Pakistani
community living in the Kingdom who were contributing to the national development
of both countries.
King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed
his best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this joyous occasion.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed his most cordial invitation to the King to undertake an
official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
