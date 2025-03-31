Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Greets King Of Bahrain On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif greets King of Bahrain on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa,

King of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday , and extended his warm greetings and the best wishes

to the King, the Royal Family as well as the brotherly people of Bahrain on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Highlighting the historic fraternal ties between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed

Pakistan’s strong desire to further expand the close and cordial relations with Bahrain in

all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade and investment.

He expressed his gratitude to the King and the government of Bahrain for looking after the Pakistani

community living in the Kingdom who were contributing to the national development

of both countries.

King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed

his best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this joyous occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed his most cordial invitation to the King to undertake an

official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

